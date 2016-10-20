This year’s tour has come to a close

Did you miss The Roadshow Tour this year? Don’t fret! We are already working on an amazing lineup for next year! It’s sure to be Christian music’s most uplifting and entertaining concert series for the whole family!

Be among the first to know about next year’s lineup—including cities, dates, and special discount offers—just enter your email address below.

You should also follow us on social media… we’re pretty social. In fact, we’d love to hear your favorite moment from the tour! Just tag it: #Roadshow17